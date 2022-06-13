Boy, 16, shot in Gage Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
He was at Senka Park about 3:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
