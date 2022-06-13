The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
17-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was shot June 13, 2022, in Burnside.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday in Burnside on the South Side.

About 6 p.m., he was in the 9100 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

No arrests have been made.

The Latest
Chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant &amp; Bar took home the James Beard Award for best chef Great Lakes Region at the awards gala Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Considered to be the Oscars of the culinary industry, the coveted awards each year honor the best chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, mixologists, bakers, cookbook authors, food writers and more in the nation.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell while she talk with his relative before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Mack, who is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been at the center of an international legal saga ever since the gruesome discovery of her mother’s body inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County to unveil new flag
Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. The new flag will be showcased Tuesday.
By Manny Ramos
 