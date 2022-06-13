17-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday in Burnside on the South Side.
About 6 p.m., he was in the 9100 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
