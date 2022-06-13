14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
She was walking outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone opened fire, possibly from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.
A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Monday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The girl was grazed in the back and hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
