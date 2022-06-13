The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting

She was walking outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone opened fire, possibly from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Monday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

She was walking outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone opened fire, possibly from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

The girl was grazed in the back and hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime
Suspect in custody after 3 people found dead inside Round Lake Beach home
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
17-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting
Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Cops on lookout for threats to Chicago Pride Parade after neo-Nazis targeted similar event in Idaho
Boy, 16, shot in Gage Park
The Latest
Norman.jpg
Golf
Greed is golf: LIV seems filthy; it also seems modern
Series has some serious cash and serious PR issues, but money rules the world.
By Rick Telander
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa at work during the White Sox’ 9-5 win over the Tigers Monday.
White Sox
La Russa on hot seat? Odds say it’s so, but probably no
Sox turn down pressure a bit as Jose Abreu homers twice, Lance Lynn makes first start in victory against Tigers.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Two people were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach.
Suburban Chicago
Suspect in custody after 3 people found dead inside Round Lake Beach home
Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Cubs ace Yu Darvish started for the Padres in the opening game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs notebook: Padres’ Yu Darvish returns to Wrigley Field, tornado warning delays game
Monday marked Yu Darvish’ first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Padres after the 2020 season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Kari Steele, left, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, in October; Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, right, in March.
Elections
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi argues he has instituted key reforms in the relatively obscure office, but Democrat challenger Kari Steele, the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, says he’s done more harm than good.
By Manny Ramos
 