The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies

Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies
Timothy Eiland

Timothy Eiland

Provided

A Chicago firefighter who was wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman after a birthday party last year has died.

Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Fire officials confirmed Eiland’s passing, saying “this senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland’s family, our department and our city.”

Related

Eiland was walking with his sister Elishama Wright joking and laughing after a surprise birthday party on Sept. 11 when gunfire broke out. As people started to scramble, Wright found him “on the ground with blood squirting from his face,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times at the time.

She ducked back into the building in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue until the shooting stopped, then rushed outside to see about her brother and daughter, who were two of six people shot in the attack.

Eiland was shot in the face and initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Also killed was Schenia Smith, 42, a mother from Dolton, who was shot in an arm and armpit.

Wright’s 15-year-old daughter, Divine O’Neal, was wounded in an arm. Three men were also wounded.

In September, Wright described her brother as “an awesome fireman, an awesome husband, an awesome friend” and was known for his sense of humor. His father was a firefighter, too.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
3 people killed in Round Lake Beach home, suspect arrested after chase from Chicago to Joliet
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
17-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting
Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Cops on lookout for threats to Chicago Pride Parade after neo-Nazis targeted similar event in Idaho
The Latest
Crews remove the colossal bronze lions from their pedestals in front of the Art Institute of Chicago on Tuesday. The lions are heading to Forest Park for their first deep cleaning in 21 years.
Entertainment and Culture
Art Institute’s famous lions head out for a deep cleaning
The lions, each weighing more than 2 tons, will be gone for about a month, Art Institute staff said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
City Hall
River North group demands changes to make Bally’s casino more palatable
The River North Residents Association issued a wish list divided into eight categories. The most costly asks are infrastructure projects — led by the proposed Jefferson Street extension and construction of entrance and exit ramps off the Ontario-Ohio feeder.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
MLS announced it will enter a 10-year streaming agreement with Apple.
Sports Media
MLS, Apple enter 10-year streaming partnership
The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera video of a man with a hatchet who charged a Naperville police office.
Suburban Chicago
Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;
Business
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.
By David Roeder
 