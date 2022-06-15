The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 7 shot Tuesday in Chicago
A man was killed in a shooting June 10, 2022, in Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

Seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing near the sidewalk about 4:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was struck in the calf and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said. The other, 20, suffered gunshot wounds to the face, neck and wrist, was transported in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Tuesday night, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana Avenue when a white car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A woman was shot during an argument late Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was arguing with a man, 28, about 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Harlem Avenue, police said.

During the argument. the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was in fair condition.

The man was arrested shortly after the shooting and was transported to the same hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

At least three others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Naked woman charged after stealing squad car and running over CPD officer in West Garfield Park
School clerk latest to face federal charges in CPS fraud investigation
Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
Father charged with killing his 3 children inside Round Lake Beach home
The Latest
Kenwood’s Darria Ames (4) drives and looks to pass as Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) defends.
High School Basketball
Nine questions and answers on the upcoming June live recruiting period
The NCAA added two “live” June weekends to the recruiting calendar for college coaches to evaluate prospects. Illinois will take full advantage of the opportunity with four events over those two weekends.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Politics
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice officials
A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.”
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
Film_Review___Cha_Cha_Real_Smooth.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Recent college grad looks for his destiny in a smart, offbeat film
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as the anxious young man, opposite Dakota Johnson, wonderful as the older woman who sees something admirable in him.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jingchen Zhu holds his first skamania steelhead, caught May 30 on the Chicago lakefront. Provided by Quinn Wunar
Sports
Mentoring and friendship crosses borders while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast
Quinn Wunar and Jingchen Zhu built a fishing relationship and friendship while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 