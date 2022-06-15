Person fatally shot in Gresham

A person was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.
He was near the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and side, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Detectives are investigating.
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Dad drowned his 3 kids in Round Lake Beach, then left note for wife: ‘If I can’t have them neither can you,’ prosecutors say
The Latest
Now that coach/general manager James Wade’s team is complete, there will be some adjustments, beginning with his rotation.
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore is up against suburban lawyers Steve Kim and David Shestokas for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Chicago’s history shines in recovered Tribune Tower time capsules: ‘An adventure with some mystery thrown in’
A baseball potentially used in the 1919 World Series, cartoons and a photo of Soldier Field from 1947 were among the artifacts.
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Decades ago, Chicago politicians curried favor with voters by distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams. Garbage cans with an office-holder’s name on it were also a frequent freebie. But, the avalanche of federal stimulus funds has allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to up the ante and then some during their re-election campaigns.
Juneteenth celebrations, Blues on the Fox festival, Chicago Pride Fest and Lemonade Summer Smash are among the things to do in Chicago in the week ahead.