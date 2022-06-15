The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Person fatally shot in Gresham

He was near the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and side, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot and killed June 15, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was near the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and side, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Detectives are investigating.

