Thursday, June 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Wednesday including 14-year-old boy

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the 2500 block of East 79th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded June 15, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five people were killed and six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the neck and body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Wednesday afternoon, a man was fatally shot outside the 79th Street Red Line stop on the South Side.

He was near the entrance of the station about 3:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. The 46-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was near the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and side, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, a 29-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 6:10 p.m., the man was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.

The two males were outside about 7:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

One male, whose age was unknown, was struck in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 36, was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In nonfatal attacks, a 14-year-old boy was shot in a Pullman home late Wednesday night.

The teen boy was in a home about 11:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone outside opened fire, police said. A bullet came through a window and struck the teen in the hand. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

