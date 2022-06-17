Woman fatally shot in Roseland

A woman was shot to death early Friday in Roseland on the South Side.
The woman, 40, was in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
She was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Boy, 11, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale — third child killed by drivers in Chicago this month
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
The Latest
Officer hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following incident at traffic stop in Humboldt Park
The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Curry leads way with 34 points as Golden State claims first title since 2018
“The American people are prepared right now to stand up, fight back and take power,” Sanders said during a rousing speech Thursday at Teamster City on the Near West Side.
The 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and was transported to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.