Woman fatally shot in Roseland

A woman was shot to death early Friday in Roseland on the South Side.

The woman, 40, was in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

