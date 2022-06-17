Man found shot to death on Near West Side

A man was found shot to death Friday morning on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.
Officers found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his face in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Avenue at 8:20 a.m., police said.
The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Additional details were not released. Police reported no arrests.
