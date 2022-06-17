The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death on Near West Side

Officers found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his face in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Avenue Friday morning, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death Friday morning on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his face in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Avenue at 8:20 a.m., police said.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional details were not released. Police reported no arrests.

