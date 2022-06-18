The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chicago police work the scene were 3 people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening.

Early Sunday, a man was killed in Englewood on the South Side. Officers found the 40-year-old on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body in the 700 block of West 73rd Street around 3:35 a.m., police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police reported no arrests.

Friday night, a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

A man was killed on a porch Friday evening in Stony Island Park. Someone opened fire on him around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Nonfatal attacks

Three men were shot in Humboldt Park Friday on the West Side. Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. They were all treated at hospitals.

Hours later, five people were shot in a parking lot in Douglas on the South Side. They were standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction at 11:45 p.m., police said. Three men in their teens and 20s, and one 18-year-old woman, were wounded in the attack.

Also Friday, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in South Chicago. She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. She was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.

Early Saturday, a woman was shot in River North. A man walked up to the vehicle she was in and showed a weapon in the 100 block of West Illinois Street. The man driving tried to leave as the gunman shot into the vehicle, striking the woman in both her legs. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 30 others wounded in citywide shootings.

The Sun-Times counts weekend shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

