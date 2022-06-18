The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5 shot in parking lot in Douglas

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot Feb. 6, 2022 in Englewood.

Five people were shot in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin while another, 19, was struck in the leg police said. They were both taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A woman, 18, was struck in the leg and was also taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A third man, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 26, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

