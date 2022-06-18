The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Crime News Humboldt Park

Austin man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer while trying to flee after traffic stop

Timothy Hendricks is accused of hitting a police officer with the passenger-side door of a car in Humboldt Park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Timothy Hendricks, 32, is charged with striking a Chicago cop with his car.

Sun-Times file

An Austin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and three other felonies, accused of hitting a Chicago police officer while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday in Humboldt Park.

Timothy Hendricks, 32, tried to drive off after being stopped around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said at a bail hearing Saturday.

After putting his vehicle in drive and hitting a squad car, he hit an officer with the passenger door of the car, which had been opened by a passenger, dragging the officer into a squad car, prosecutors said.

Timothy Hendricks is accused of injuring a Chicago Police officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

Chicago Police Department

Another officer slashed the tire of Hendricks’ car, causing Hendricks to run, prosecutors said. He was arrested about a block away after he tried to hide in a nearby home, according to police.

Hendricks also was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine and resisting and obstructing a police officer and given traffic citations.

A Cook County judge set Hendricks’ bail at $1 million.

Hendricks has seven previous felony convictions and six misdemeanor convictions, including a misdemeanor assault of a police officer, prosecutors said.

