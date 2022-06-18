The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot in Humboldt Park last month died June 17, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A man who was wounded in a shooting last month in Humboldt Park has died.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to his torso and ruled his death a homicide.

On May 15, the manwas outside about 4:10 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rockwell Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital at the time.

No arrests have been reported.

