Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting last month in Humboldt Park has died.
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to his torso and ruled his death a homicide.
On May 15, the manwas outside about 4:10 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rockwell Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital at the time.
No arrests have been reported.
