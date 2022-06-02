The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Feds charge 2 more Illinois women with joining U.S. Capitol riot

The case against Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco bring the number of known Illinois residents charged in the breach to 30. The feds say they became aware of the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse by DiFrancesco.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Feds charge 2 more Illinois women with joining U.S. Capitol riot
The feds say this image depicts Kimberly DiFrancesco (left) and Trudy Castle (right) inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The feds say this image depicts Kimberly DiFrancesco (left) and Trudy Castle (right) inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Court records

The feds have charged two Illinois women with joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including one who they said appeared to be talking on a handheld radio during the breach, records show.

Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco are each charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a criminal complaint.

Federal court records show both women are associated with an address in Elmhurst, though they also indicate Castle has a recent address in Chicago. Castle has also gone by Trudy DiFrancesco and Trudy von Keudell.

No attorney had been listed in court records for the women Thursday morning, and neither could immediately be reached for comment. The case against the pair brings the number of known Illinois residents charged in the breach to 30.

The feds say they became aware of the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse by Kimberly DiFrancesco. Authorities said they then found images of Kimberly DiFrancesco wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green pants, a black jacket and a black backpack approaching the Senate Wing Door of the Capitol at 2:19 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Five minutes later, they said the same woman could be seen entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door. Next to her was a woman they believed to be Castle wearing a white jacket, dark pants, and a “Trump” knit hat carrying multiple small American flags and a black satchel.

The women allegedly made their way from the northwest side of the building to the elevator lobby near the Visitor Center on the southeast side of the building. At one point, the feds say Castle could be seen walking through a security door that had been used unsuccessfully to try to block access to a hallway. As it was opening, Castle allegedly used her arm either to protect her head or move the door up. Kimberly DiFrancesco could be seen following her, records show.

From there, the feds say the women could be seen making their way down to the lower-level Visitor Center, where Kimberly DiFrancesco appeared to be talking on a handheld radio.

The women exited the building at 3:02 p.m. but did not leave the vicinity, according to the feds. They allegedly sat outside and met up with a man the feds identified as Castle’s adult son.

At 4:21 p.m., the women allegedly tried to get back into the Capitol. But law enforcement pushed rioters away that time, and the women appeared to leave. At 4:33 p.m., they were seen on the north side of the building.

The feds say they interviewed a neighbor of Kimberly DiFrancesco’s and an employee of an apartment complex where Castle lived from 2014 until 2021, records show. The neighbor confirmed Kimberly DiFrancesco’s identity, and the employee confirmed Castle’s, according to the feds.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police identify man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding an officer in Englewood
Man dies after weekend shooting in Logan Square
2 people killed, 5 others wounded in Chicago Wednesday, including police officer on South Side
Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded while trying to stop car in Englewood
Lincoln Park H.S. student threatened to shoot a teacher, but CPS declined to press charges, police say
Republican Irvin’s anti-crime plan rests on taking ‘handcuffs off the police’ by repealing law Democrats insist he supported
The Latest
OfficerShot.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police identify man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding an officer in Englewood
The 28-year-old man, who remains at large, is named in a police alert as the gunman who opened fire on a marked Chicago police car around 5:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Customers leave a Jewel-Osco store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on March 25, 2019.
Coronavirus
Jewel-Osco now ‘requesting’ employees wear masks
A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain cited the high COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Brittney Griner has been exchanging emails with other WNBA players while she is being held in Russia.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner allowed to communicate with fellow WNBA players
“We just don’t want her to think she’s forgotten,” Liberty center Stefanie Dolson said.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Professional golfer Bart Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV.
Golf
Pro golfer Bart Bryant dies at age 59
Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew.
By Associated Press
 
A man who was shot May 22, 2022, in West Garfield Park died a week later.
Crime
Man dies after weekend shooting in Logan Square
The 37-year-old died early Thursday after he was shot on Sunday during an argument in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 