Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 39, was struck in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 41, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Area detectives are investigating.

