Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.
About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
One man, 39, was struck in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The other man, 41, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Summer Guide: Back on track emotionally and musically, The Bros. Landreth return to the road with a new album in tow
The duo created have just released a new album “Come Morning,” a collection of 10 songs in which they tackle past demons and process heartbreaking losses and challenges ideas.
The six-story garage is part of a billion-dollar makeover of the terminal.
The Sky (5-3) are converting 30.6% of their threes, the team’s lowest mark under coach/GM James Wade’s tenure
The deal for 250,000 square feet certifies Fulton Market’s emergence as a prime destination for corporations.
Summer Guide: ‘It Came from Outer Space’ musical, inspired by cult classic film, touches on timely topics 70 years later
Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the musical theater team behind the hit show “Murder for Two,” transform the film, which was based on a Ray Bradbury story, into a new stage musical.