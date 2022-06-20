Man shot dead in parked car in Austin neighborhood

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car Monday in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.
Stephen Perkins, 37, was shot around noon as he sat in the car’s driver’s seat in the 5400 block of West Hadden Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to West Suburban Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police, who reported no arrests.
The Latest
The teen was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him early Wednesday, police say.
The car hit the truck in the outbound lanes, left the road and rolled over early Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
Elmhurst History Museum will examine the roots of pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef alongside memorabilia and interactivity that gives new meaning to the taste of Chicago.
The 68-member ensemble will present a concert on Aug. 6 at Symphony Center.
Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700 block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.