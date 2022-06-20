1 dead in Chicago Lawn double shooting, police say

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.
They were shot around 2:10 p.m. while traveling in a vehicle in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Avenue, police said.
A male victim was shot in his torso and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The other man, 19, was grazed in his head and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.
Police reported no arrests.
