The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland drive-by

The men were standing outside of a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone from inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland drive-by
Fifteen people were shot September 29, 2021 in Chicago.

A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The men were standing outside of a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 28, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The other, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
1 dead in Chicago Lawn double shooting, police say
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, police say
Man shot dead in parked car in Austin neighborhood
Weekend toll in Chicago: 47 people hit by gunfire, 13 of them in just five hours
Police release photos of man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Rogers Park apartment building
2 teens, woman wounded in Gresham shooting — minutes after 11-year-old girl was shot half a mile away
The Latest
“Boystown” banners along North Halsted Street.
Chicago
Outmanned cops struggled to tamp down ‘huge fight’ that broke out after Chicago Pride Fest in Boystown
An officer was hospitalized with a back injury and a 20-year-old man was arrested during the chaotic incident early Monday.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
Yoan Moncada has been injured off and on since spring training.
White Sox
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada goes on injured list
GM Rick Hahn addresses multitude of White Sox injuries
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX
Columnists
Crypto billionaire fallout: Rivals blast Jonathan Jackson for not filing personal finance disclosure
Ald. Pat Dowell, state Sen. Jaqueline Collins and business owner Jonathan Swain criticized the PAC bankrolled by crypto billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried spending $500,065 to elect Jackson.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the current state of economy at the University Club of Chicago on Monday.
Elections
Pence off the fence? Former VP sounding closer to presidential run during Chicago visit, declaring ‘nation is on the wrong track’
Within his own party, Pence is alternately viewed as either a hero or a villain for his certification of the 2020 election. Many Trump loyalists see it as a betrayal and want the former president to run again in 2024, while others credit the vice president with doing the right thing under intense pressure.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
A police car is parked outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Friday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2021, after police were called for back-up in response to fights in the school.
Editorials
Give alternatives to cops in schools a chance to take root and flourish
School calls to police are down, and more schools are trying restorative practices and mental health support to resolve conflicts and curb misbehavior without relying on police.
By CST Editorial Board
 