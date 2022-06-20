2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland drive-by
A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The men were standing outside of a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 28, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
The other, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
