The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed, another wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting

The men were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, another wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting
Fifteen people were shot September 29, 2021 in Chicago.

A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The men were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone inside opened fire about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

One of the men, 28, was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The other man, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton set to be sentenced in federal embezzlement case
1 dead in Chicago Lawn double shooting, police say
Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, police say
Man shot dead in parked car in Austin neighborhood
Weekend toll in Chicago: 47 people hit by gunfire, 13 of them in just five hours
Police release photos of man suspected of trying to sexually assault woman in Rogers Park apartment building
The Latest
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus sits at a dais.
Bears
Bears hire 8 staff members
The Bears rounded out their football staff in anticipation of the start of training camp next month, announcing eight new hires.
By Patrick Finley
 
Harry Styles performs onstage during the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2021. Fashion designer Alessandro Michele has teamed up with Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent freedom.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Gucci unveils ‘HaHaHa’ collaboration with Harry Styles
The collection’s title taps a sense of joy and also the expression of their initials: Harry and Alessandro.
By Associated Press
 
AP22172412001196.jpg
Business
Chicago snags Kellogg HQ after three-way split
Kellogg Co. will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. The snack company will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with its headquarters in Chicago.
By Matt Ott | Associated Press and Dee-Ann Durbin | AP Business Writer
 
Illinois State Sen. Thomas E. Cullerton walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August 2019.
Crime
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton set to be sentenced in federal embezzlement case
Prosecutors asked the judge to give Cullerton up to 18 months in prison. The former senator’s defense attorney asked for probation and community service.
By Jon Seidel
 
ttf220530_01.jpg
Recipes
Skirt Steak with chimichurri sauce a quick, easy meal made for the grill
Skirt steak is one of the easiest (and tastiest) cuts of beef to grill. It’s a thin, long cut that requires mere minutes on the grill.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 