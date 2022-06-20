Man killed, another wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting
The men were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone inside opened fire.
A man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The men were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car drove by and someone inside opened fire about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said.
One of the men, 28, was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
The other man, 18, was shot in the thigh and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.
No one was in custody.
