Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Police respond to shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Matteson

The gunfire struck a vehicle Tuesday during the targeted attack outside the warehouse in the 7000 block of Vollmer Road, authorities said. No one was injured.

By  David Struett
   
In this file photo taken on November 28, 2019 the Amazon logo is seen at one of the company’s centre in Bretigny-sur-Orge.

Getty file photo

No one was injured after gunfire erupted Tuesday morning in an Amazon warehouse parking lot in south suburban Matteson.

There was an “altercation” between people in two vehicles when one of them opened fired at 10:53 a.m., striking the other vehicle but injuring no one , Matteson spokesman Sean Howard said.

Officers arrived in the 7000 block of Vollmer Road but the shooter and victim had left in their own vehicles, he said. It’s unclear if any were Amazon employees.

Police have identified a person of interest, Howard said, but no arrests were announced.

The shooting was an isolated incidents between the two people, Howard said. “This is not an active shooter incident,” he said.

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

