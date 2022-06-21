Man dies days after Austin shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting last week in Austin on the West Side has died.

Laron Powell, 42, was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m. June 18 at Humboldt Park Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On June 15, Powell was inside a vehicle about 6:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Kamerling Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, back and arm, Chicago police said.

An autopsy released Tuesday found Powell died of multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.

