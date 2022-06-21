Man fatally shot, 17-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale

A man was killed and a teen wounded when someone fired shots into a home Monday in Lawndale.

They were standing in a kitchen about 1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone fired shots through a window from a back porch, Chicago police said.

The man, 37-year-old Jacob Willard, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one has been arrested.

