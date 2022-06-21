Man fatally shot, 17-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale
They were standing in a kitchen about 1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone fired shots through a window, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and a teen wounded when someone fired shots into a home Monday in Lawndale.
They were standing in a kitchen about 1:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone fired shots through a window from a back porch, Chicago police said.
The man, 37-year-old Jacob Willard, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.
No one has been arrested.
Walking Man’s condition upgraded nearly a month after suffering severe burns in attack near Trump Tower
Stopped in a sweltering Blue Line train, some passengers get out and walk down the subway tunnel to a station
The Latest
Walking Man’s condition upgraded nearly a month after suffering severe burns in attack near Trump Tower
Joseph Kromelis was admitted to Stroger Hospital in critical condition the end of May but he is now listed as serious. The hospital released no other information, citing privacy rules, and the prognosis for his recovery was not known.
Stopped in a sweltering Blue Line train, some passengers get out and walk down the subway tunnel to a station
“It was super hot. The person standing next to me was pregnant ... and eventually had to go ask for someone’s seat,” one passenger said.
The medical device maker will keep its headquarters in the northern suburbs but says a downtown location works for employees who want to avoid a long commute.
The 6-9 twin brothers have committed to Loyola and coach Drew Valentine in a recruiting coup for a red-hot program making the move up to the Atlantic 10 Conference.
He was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.