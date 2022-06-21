Man killed in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot Monday in Roseland on the South Side.

Quantes Sim, 45, was sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East 111th Street when someone got out of a Porsche Cayenne and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy released Tuesday ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.

About an hour later, a man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by blocks away in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

