Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Man shot on Red Line train near 47th Street station

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “grave” condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police investigate after a person was shot on a Red Line train near the 47th Street station June 21, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot on a Red Line train Tuesday near the 47th Street Red Line stop.

The man was on a train about 7:50 p.m. near the station at 220 W. 47th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Red Line service was suspended between the Roosevelt and 63rd street stations as police investigated.

Last week, a man was killed in a shooting just outside of the 79th Street Red Line station.

