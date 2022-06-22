Three Chicago police officers injured while breaking up fight in Old Town
The disturbance occurred about two hours after a man was shot at North Avenue Beach about half a mile away.
Three Chicago police officers were injured while breaking up a fight in Old Town on the North Side Tuesday night.
The officers were responding to a disturbance in the 1600 block of North Wells Street when they were hit by a 16-year-old boy around 10:50 p.m., according to police.
One officer was hit by an object on the back of his head and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Another officer suffered scrapes and lacerations to the arms and was treated on the scene. A third officer suffered swelling to the right eye and was also treated on the scene.
The boy was taken into custody and charges were pending.
The fight occurred about two hours after a man was shot at North Avenue Beach about half a mile away.
