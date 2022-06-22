The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Woman shot and killed while arguing with man in Englewood

The man ran off after the shooting and was not in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot and killed while arguing with a man in Englewood Tuesday night.

The woman, 22, was shot in the head around 11:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man ran off after the shooting and was not in custody.

