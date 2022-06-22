Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700 block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.
The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan at the 31st Street Beach Tuesday night.
They recovered the body of a man around 30 years old.He was taken to theUniversity of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Chicago police said they were conducting a police investigation.
