Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700 block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan at the 31st Street Beach Tuesday night.

They recovered the body of a man around 30 years old.He was taken to theUniversity of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Chicago police said they were conducting a police investigation.

