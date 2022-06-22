15-year-old boy seriously wounded when gunman fires into Chatham home
The teen was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him early Wednesday, police say.
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded after he was struck by a bullet that went through the window of a Chatham home early Wednesday, according to Chicago police.
The teen was inside the home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when he was struck around 1 a.m., police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said. No arrests were reported.
