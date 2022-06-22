The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Woman shot dead during robbery at Oak Park gas station parking lot, police say

Two people approached the woman from behind, then one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in her head at the BP Gas station.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
oak_park_police.jpg

File photo

A woman was shot dead by someone who then robbed her and stole her car early Wednesday in a gas station parking lot in suburban Oak Park, according to police.

Two people approached the woman from behind around 1:50 a.m., then one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in her head at the BP Gas station, 100 Chicago Ave, police said.

The male suspects then took items from the woman and fled in her Chrysler, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her name.

Police asked anyone with information on the murder to call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

