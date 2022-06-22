The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for three days

The woman was found after her calls for help were heard by a passerby waiting for a bus. Officers entered the abandoned home and found the woman handcuffed and chained to a wall by her ankle, prosecutors said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for three days
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at W. 26th Street and South California.

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at W. 26th Street and South California.

Sun-Times file

A man who worked as a security guard on the Far South Side is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her in an upstairs attic of an abandoned home for three days, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

The woman was found on May 21 after her calls for help were heard by a passerby outside. Officers entered the building and found the woman, 36, handcuffed and chained to a wall by her ankle, prosecutors said.

The woman identified her captor as Joel Cammon, 44. He was arrested Tuesday in south suburban Alsip and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

The pair knew each other from earlier encounters when Cammon paid her for sex, prosecutors said. Cammon worked as a “quasi-security guard” for a nearby store, and had arranged to meet the woman May 18 at an abandoned house in the 11800 block of South Eggleston, prosecutors said.

They went to the basement and began arguing, prosecutors said. Cammon said he was “sick of paying” her for sex, then handcuffed her and dragged her to the attic, prosecutors said. He abandoned her there for three days, coming back periodically to sexually assault her, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video in the area corroborates some of the woman’s account, showing her and then Cammon walking through an alley toward the building, prosecutors said.

At the time she was found, community activist Antione Dobine told WGN9 News that he heard her cries for help and called police. “As I got closer, I’m hearing, ‘boom, boom, boom, help,’” he said. He live-streamed the rescue on social media.

In 2005, Cammon was convicted of animal neglect for allegedly tying a dog to a pole outside a building without water or shelter.

Cammon has a history of depression and mental health issues, his attorney said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered him held without bail.

Next Up In Crime
Another disturbance at North Avenue Beach and another plea from Chicago’s top cop: ‘Don’t bring guns to the beach.’
‘Everybody was just shocked.’ Man shot on Red Line train near 47th Street station
Woman shot dead during robbery at Oak Park gas station parking lot, police say
Good Kids Mad City proposes youth-driven approach to stop violent crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
Indian Head Park woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach case, says she ignored alarms
The Latest
Police investigate the scene after a man was shot at North Avenue Beach June 21, 2022.
Crime
Another disturbance at North Avenue Beach and another plea from Chicago’s top cop: ‘Don’t bring guns to the beach.’
One person was shot at the beach, and three police officers were injured breaking up a fight in the crowd of people leaving the lakefront Tuesday night.
By Manny Ramos
 
James Harden shouting during a 76ers-Heat game.
Bulls
Don’t let James Harden into your life, Bulls fans
The mere idea of the stat-box stuffer coming to Chicago — an idea based on nothing — is enough to send a person over the edge.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Ohio State University received approval to trademark the word “The.” The trademark applies only to clothing.
College Sports
Ohio State gets OK to trademark the word ‘The’
The university’s licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue for the school.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Danny Mendick was injured Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Danny Mendick hurts knee in collision, leaves game; Adam Engel exits with sore hamstring
Mendick, who has played well filling in for Tim Anderson at shortstop, was helped off the field after colliding with Toronto’s Adam Haseley and hurting his right knee.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, comprised of musicians from around the world under the leadership of principal conductor Maximiano Valdés, will perform in Chicago later this summer.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
La Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico se prepara para su primer concierto en Chicago
El conjunto de 68 miembros presentará un concierto el 6 de agosto en el Symphony Center de Chicago.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 