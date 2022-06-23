Boy, 17, fatally shot in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Thursday in Little Village on the West Side.

The teen was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone stepped outside a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman returned to the SUV and fled, officials said.

No one was in custody.