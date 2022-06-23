Boy, 17, fatally shot in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Thursday in Little Village on the West Side.

Jose Casarrubias was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone stepped out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly in the body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunman returned to the SUV and fled, officials said.

No one was in custody.