Boy, 17, fatally shot in Little Village
Jose Casarrubias was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone stepped out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly.
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Thursday in Little Village on the West Side.
Jose Casarrubias was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone stepped out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly in the body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The gunman returned to the SUV and fled, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, 19, was arguing with a male in the 800 block of East 132nd Street about 1:10 a.m. when the man was shot in the shoulder, Chicago police said.
The wounded were outside with a group of people in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when a male opened fire and fled in a black sedan going east.
The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was struck by gunfire.
