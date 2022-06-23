Teen among 12 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

A 15-year-old boy was among at least 12 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.



The boy was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when he was struck by a bullet that went through the window around 1 a.m., police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

About half an hour later, two men, 38 and 34, were standing outside in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue when they were shot by someone passing in a white SUV, police said. The older man was shot in the buttocks and the younger man in the knee, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least nine others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Wednesday.

One person was killed and six others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

