Hit-and-run driver charged with striking Chicago police officer directing traffic
The police sergeant was in Jackson Park on June 11 when Joshua Hudson, 21, struck him with a stolen vehicle, police said.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck a Chicago police officer directing traffic on the South Side and took off without stopping.
The sergeant was directing traffic in Jackson Park when Joshua Hudson, 21, struck him with a stolen vehicle on June 11 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
The sergeant was hospitalized in fair condition with injuries to his legs, police said.
Hudson was arrested Tuesday in the 10000 block of South Princeton Avenue and charged with attempted murder of an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery to an officer.
He was expected in court later Thursday.
