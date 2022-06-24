2 in custody after crashing into fire hydrant following armed carjacking on North Side
A ride-share driver was sitting in his Hyundai sedan in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when two 18-year-old men forced him out of the car at gunpoint.
Two people were in custody after crashing into a fire hydrant following an armed carjacking early Friday on the North Side.
A ride-share driver was sitting in his Hyundai sedan in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when two 18-year-old men forced him out of the car at gunpoint, Chicago police said.
The driver, a 65-year-old man, complied and the men drove west before crashing into the hydrant less than two miles away in the 1600 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said.
The men were placed into custody and a weapon was recovered.
Charges were pending.
The Latest
Chicago Park District security cameras aren’t doing the job, Ald. Michele Smith, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, parks advocates say
Smith says the cameras, which parks employees rarely monitor, aren’t of high enough resolution to be tied into city Office of Emergency Management and Communication systems.
The Cook County Land Bank Authority is barred from putting in a claim on occupied property, but it did so for Josephine’s Cooking and held onto it as the restaurant kept operating and its unpaid taxes kept piling up.
The victims were outside with a group of people in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when a male opened fire and fled in a black sedan going east.
The man, 19, was arguing with a male in the 800 block of East 132nd Street about 1:10 a.m. when the man was shot in the shoulder, Chicago police said.
The teen was in a car with a family member who was parking in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when she was struck by gunfire.