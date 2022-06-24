The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
2 in custody after crashing into fire hydrant following armed carjacking on North Side

A ride-share driver was sitting in his Hyundai sedan in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when two 18-year-old men forced him out of the car at gunpoint.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were in custody after crashing into a fire hydrant following an armed carjacking early Friday on the North Side.

A ride-share driver was sitting in his Hyundai sedan in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue about 12:30 a.m. when two 18-year-old men forced him out of the car at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, complied and the men drove west before crashing into the hydrant less than two miles away in the 1600 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said.

The men were placed into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Charges were pending.

