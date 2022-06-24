Man charged with shooting at police station in Rogers Park
Lanny Cantway, 19, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the 24th District station on Clark Street, police said.
A man has been charged with firing a gun at a Chicago police station in Rogers Park last year.
Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the 24th District station, 6464 N. Clark, police said.
Cantway fired shots from a passing car at the station on April 18, 2021, police said. No one was hurt.
At the time, police said a witness sitting at a bus stop saw the car slow down and heard six gunshots. Days after the shooting, police released a photo of the car he was allegedly in.
Cantway, from the Bronzeville neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Friday.
The Latest
Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on Opening Day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Before, women had to worry only that Target or Amazon might learn of their pregnancies. Based on what’s already known about privacy incursions by law enforcement, it’s likely that women will be more squarely in the crosshairs of digital forensics.
Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager for general audience programming for PBS, says it’s the stories behind the food that make the show compelling.
Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will call legislators for a special session to “further enshrine” reproductive health care rights and protections.