The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged with shooting at police station in Rogers Park

Lanny Cantway, 19, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the 24th District station on Clark Street, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Man charged with shooting at police station in Rogers Park
Police were speaking with a person of interest in a string of machete attacks on the Northwest Side.

File photo

A man has been charged with firing a gun at a Chicago police station in Rogers Park last year.

Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the 24th District station, 6464 N. Clark, police said.

Cantway fired shots from a passing car at the station on April 18, 2021, police said. No one was hurt.

At the time, police said a witness sitting at a bus stop saw the car slow down and heard six gunshots. Days after the shooting, police released a photo of the car he was allegedly in.

Cantway, from the Bronzeville neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

Next Up In Crime
Bears LB Matt Adams arrested
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side CTA station where man was killed a week earlier
Chicago cop who pulled woman by her hair and knelt on her neck falsely claimed someone in her car was armed with hammer, oversight agency finds
17-year-old boy among 3 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Thursday, two 13-year-old boys among 13 others wounded
2 arrested after crashing into fire hydrant following armed carjacking on North Side
Man killed, 2 others wounded in Morgan Park shooting
The Latest
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract.
MLB
Yankees, Aaron Judge avoid arbitration hearing, agree to $19 million deal
Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on Opening Day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
A woman cries into the arms of another woman in front of the Supreme Court.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
An abortion rights activist near the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on June 24. Women’s online data privacy could be at risk post-Roe.
Other Views
Women’s online data could be used against them now that Roe v. Wade is overturned
Before, women had to worry only that Target or Amazon might learn of their pregnancies. Based on what’s already known about privacy incursions by law enforcement, it’s likely that women will be more squarely in the crosshairs of digital forensics.
By Nora McDonald
 
Judges Tiffany Derry (second from left) Graham Elliot, host Alejandra Ramos and judge Leah Cohen gather around d a contestant’s station in a scene from the competition series “The Great American Recipe.”
Taste
PBS joins food TV competition series with ‘The Great American Recipe’
Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager for general audience programming for PBS, says it’s the stories behind the food that make the show compelling.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will call legislators for a special session to “further enshrine” reproductive health care rights and protections.
By Tina Sfondeles
 