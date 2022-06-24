Man charged with shooting at police station in Rogers Park

A man has been charged with firing a gun at a Chicago police station in Rogers Park last year.

Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the 24th District station, 6464 N. Clark, police said.

Cantway fired shots from a passing car at the station on April 18, 2021, police said. No one was hurt.

At the time, police said a witness sitting at a bus stop saw the car slow down and heard six gunshots. Days after the shooting, police released a photo of the car he was allegedly in.

Cantway, from the Bronzeville neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

