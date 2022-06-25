The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Man found fatally shot in Pullman

The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A man was found fatally shot June 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found fatally shot Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

