Man found fatally shot in Pullman

A man was found fatally shot Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.
The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’
The Latest
No Cup celebration for Avs as Palat’s goal with 6:22 remaining helps Lightning stave off elimination
But the bigger concern is the Sox’ offense, which managed only one hit Friday
Entering the Cubs’ game Friday against the Cardinals, Happ ranked third among National League outfielders in wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.
Said Harris at a YMCA in Plainfield: “Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense.”