5-month-old girl among 5 killed in citywide shootings Friday, 3 teens among 13 others wounded

A 5-month-old girl was among five people killed and three teens were among 13 others wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago.



The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The girl was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside that second car opened fire, striking the girl in the head, police said. The girl’s father pulled over near 71st Street and Crandon Avenue after she began crying, according to a nearby business owner. The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, officials said. A man who was in a separate car was shot around the eye, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition. At least a dozen of the girl’s family members gathered outside Comer following the shooting. “All we heard was baby got shot in the car,” said one relative, who declined to give their name. “She got shot in the head,” a woman screamed at an officer near the emergency room entrance of the hospital. “I hope y’all catch whoever did this,” a woman screamed through tears at her phone. “Took that damn baby’s life.”

A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. They were outside with a group of people in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 2:05 a.m. when someone opened fire and fled in a black sedan, police said. Two men, 18 and 31, were shot in the torso and were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger man died and the older man was in critical condition. A woman, 25, was shot in the leg and was also taken to Christ, where she was in fair condition, officials said.

A man was found shot to death in Longwood Manor — the second person found fatally shot in an hour. The man, 21, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600 block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died from his injuries, police said. Less than an hour earlier, another man was found fatally shot less than three miles away in Pullman. The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue about 11 p.m., police said. He was also taken to Christ, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was shot and killed during an argument in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. The man, 19, was arguing with someone in the 800 block of East 132nd Street about 1:10 a.m. when the man was shot in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Three people were shot, including two 15-year-old boys, in Chatham on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. the group was on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire, police said. One of the teen boys suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Comer in serious condition, police said. The other teen boy was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. A woman, 30 was struck in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

At least seven others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

A 17-year-old boy was among three people killed by gun violence in Chicago Thursday, and two 13-year-old boys were among 13 others wounded.