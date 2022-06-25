Girl, 16, wounded by gunfire in Grand Crossing

A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’
The Latest
A day after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, demonstrators gathered in the Loop Saturday with a renewed determination to “help any way we can.”
Sampson held the Cardinals to two runs through five innings on Saturday, as the Cubs lost 5-3.
An autopsy released Saturday found Cashawnna Love died of injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.
Wade will coach Team Stewart, and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson.
After Gordon’s signing, only Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, another second-round pick, remains unsigned.