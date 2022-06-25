Girl, 16, wounded by gunfire in Grand Crossing

A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.