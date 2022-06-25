The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Girl, 16, wounded by gunfire in Grand Crossing

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A 16-year-old girl was shot June 25, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

