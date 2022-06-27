The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Woman fatally stabbed during fight in Bridgeport; 1 in custody

The woman, 22, was in a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street when she was stabbed in the chest and arms, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday night during a fight in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The woman, 22, was in a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street about 10:25 p.m. when she was stabbed in the chest and arms, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered.

