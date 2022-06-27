3 shot, 3 more stabbed and police sergeant hospitalized within hours in Lake View East

Three people were shot, three more were stabbed and a Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized in separate incidents over the span of several hours late Sunday into early Monday in Lake View East on the North Side.

About 1:30 a.m., three people were standing outside in the 3100 block of North Clark Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, officials said. A man, 30, was shot in the knee and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Another man, 37, was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

About two hours earlier, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight.

The woman, 24, swung a knife during a fight and stabbed three people — two women and a man — in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue about 11:25 p.m., police said. The four were arguing before the confrontation became physical.



One woman, 28, was stabbed in the chest, arm and back, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back and was in fair condition, police said.

A second woman, 35, suffered a stab wound to the buttocks and was in good condition.

The woman wielding the knife suffered a laceration to her face and was listed in fair condition, authorities said.

All four were taken to Illinois Masonic, police said.

Charges were pending.

Hours earlier, less than half a mile away, a Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized after he was punched while making an arrest.

The sergeant was attempting to arrest a male in the 3300 block of North Clark Street about 8:35 p.m. when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with hand and ear pain, officials said.

The woman was arrested and charges were pending.

Police couldn’t confirm if the incidents were related to each other, but said there was an increased number of officers in the area following Chicago’s first pride parade since 2019.