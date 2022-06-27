Police searching for 3 people in weekend attack on CTA bus in West Garfield Park that killed teen and wounded man
The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday when the three boarded the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun, according to police.
Chicago police said Monday they are searching for three people in a weekend attack on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park that killed a teen and wounded a man.
The person with the handgun started firing, hitting a 17-year-old boy in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, policesaid.
A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.
The attackers jumped off the bus and ran down an alley, police said. Two shell casings were recovered from the bus.
