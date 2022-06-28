Gunman shoots at Chicago police officers biking in South Side park, no injuries reported
The officers were biking in Trumbull Park when someone opened fire Tuesday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.
Someone fired at Chicago police officers biking in a South Side park Tuesday afternoon, according to police. No one was injured.
The bike patrol officers were in Trumbull Park when someone opened fire around 3 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said in a statement.
The officers did not return fire, police said. The gunman was seen driving off in a green minivan.
Police reported no arrests.
Police getting different versions of what happened when 5-month-old girl was shot and killed in South Shore, top cop says
The Latest
A good number of those who get help from abortion funds are young, people of color or are already parents.
The trio will join Candace Parker when the WNBA All-Star Game is played at Wintrust Arena.
3 boys killed in West Side fire were trapped in basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, officials say
The children who died were 4, 6 and 11. The child’s mother was badly burned and inhaled smoke, likely while trying to find her children in their bedrooms, fire officials say
15-year-old boy on bike struck and killed by delivery driver near Midway — 4th child killed by drivers in June
Joshua Avina was biking across the 6200 block of South Austin Avenue and was at the mouth of an alley when the driver hit him in the street Friday, authorities say.
Both the officer and the suspect were seriously wounded. The shooting June 5 was the third time a law enforcement officer in Chicago had been hit by gunfire in a span of days.