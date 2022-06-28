Gunman shoots at Chicago police officers biking in South Side park, no injuries reported

Someone fired at Chicago police officers biking in a South Side park Tuesday afternoon, according to police. No one was injured.

The bike patrol officers were in Trumbull Park when someone opened fire around 3 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said in a statement.

The officers did not return fire, police said. The gunman was seen driving off in a green minivan.

Police reported no arrests.

