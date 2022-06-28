The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Gunman shoots at Chicago police officers biking in South Side park, no injuries reported

The officers were biking in Trumbull Park when someone opened fire Tuesday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

By  David Struett
   
Someone fired at Chicago police officers biking in a South Side park Tuesday afternoon, according to police. No one was injured.

The bike patrol officers were in Trumbull Park when someone opened fire around 3 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said in a statement.

The officers did not return fire, police said. The gunman was seen driving off in a green minivan.

Police reported no arrests.

