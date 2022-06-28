Woman charged with stabbing 3 people during fight in Lake View East

A woman was charged with stabbing three people during a fight in Lake View East on the North Side.

Lakendra Porter, 24, was charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and reckless conduct, Chicago police said.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Porter swung a knife during the fight in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue about 11:25 p.m., Chicago police said. The four had been arguing before the confrontation became physical.



A woman, 28, was stabbed in the chest, arm and back, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back and was in fair condition, police said.

A second woman, 35, suffered a stab wound to the buttocks and was in good condition.

Porter suffered a laceration to her face and was listed in fair condition, authorities said.

All four were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.