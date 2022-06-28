The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in McKinley Park shooting

The man, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 36th Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone approached on a bike and opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in McKinley Park shooting
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A man was shot to death June 28, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 36th Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone approached on a bike and opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with stabbing 3 people during fight in Lake View East
Gunman shoots at Chicago police officers biking in South Side park, no injuries reported
Video of police shootout in Englewood shows driver firing point-blank at Chicago police officer
Crowd descends on Lake View again, jumping on CTA bus and smashing police car window
11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Police getting different versions of what happened when 5-month-old girl was shot and killed in South Shore, top cop says
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night.
Elections
‘Downstate farmer’ plows through the field — Darren Bailey handily wins six-candidate GOP governor’s race
With 96% of precincts counted statewide, Bailey had 57.4% of the vote compared to 15.7% for downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and 15% for third-place candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-TimesTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.
Elections
DeVore wins GOP attorney general contest
Despite a money disadvantage, the man who helped undo Gov. Pritzker’s COVID mask mandate will be the Republican nominee to face Kwame Raoul.
By Brett Chase
 
Election_2022_House__1_.jpg
Elections
Republican Mary Miller Trumps fellow GOP incumbent Rodney Davis in downstate congressional primary
Earlier in the evening, Davis in a statement conceded to Miller, with a nod to her biggest backer. “I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best.”
By Alex Degman | WBEZ
 
Johnny Cueto pitched six innings of three-run ball.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto shakes off Angels homer barrage, White Sox erupt for 11-4 victory
Cueto allowed three runs in six innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 