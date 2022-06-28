Man killed in McKinley Park shooting

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 36th Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone approached on a bike and opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

