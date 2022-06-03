Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home

A man was shot Thursday night during a struggle over a gun inside his Englewood home on the South Side.

The man, 48, was struggling with a male over a gun in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street about 11 p.m. when the gun discharged, striking the man in the foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic.

No one was in custody.

