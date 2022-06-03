Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home

A man was shot Thursday night during a struggle over a gun inside his Englewood home on the South Side.
The man, 48, was struggling with a male over a gun in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street about 11 p.m. when the gun discharged, striking the man in the foot, Chicago police said.
He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
Police say the incident appears to be domestic.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The pair was walking down an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Houston Street when three males began shooting at them, Chicago police said.
Al Horford scored 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. It was the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history.
Bailey frequently interrupted Irvin and the others as they spoke. At one point, during a question about COVID-19 mandates, Bailey told Irvin he shouldn’t be elected governor because he’s a “corrupt Democrat.” Irvin fired back, “I won’t be lectured by someone like Darren Bailey who had a mask mandate on his own farm.”
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson began the season as a multi-inning reliever and thrived in that role.