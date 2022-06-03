3 injured in Avalon Park crash

Three men were injured in a crash Thursday night in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.
About 11:15 p.m., two men in a black Dodge charger were driving north in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when they struck a man driving a white Lexus sedan, Chicago police said, adding that a handgun was recovered form the charger.
The two men in the charger were placed into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for unspecified injuries, police said. Their ages and conditions weren’t immediately available.
The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, officials said. His age and condition also wasn’t available.
Citations were pending.
