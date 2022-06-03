The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison

There were no injuries reported.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
All lanes of northbound I-90 were shot down June 3, 2022 for a shooting investigation near West Addison Street.

All lanes of northbound I-90 were shot down June 3, 2022, for a shooting investigation near West Addison Street.

Sun-Times file photo

A shooting investigation shut down all outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side for about thirty minutes Friday evening during the start of rush hour.

The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police.

There were no injuries reported.

About 4 p.m., all northbound traffic was diverted off onto Kimball Avenue for the investigation, police said.

All lanes re-opened by 4:30 p.m., according to police, and traffic was getting through the area with delays.

Officials have not released any additional information.

Next Up In Crime
Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
Driver strikes and kills 2-year-old riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
Chicagoans should be outraged by attack on former police chief, Vallas says
Swastikas and racist graffiti found at Evanston middle school
Fact-check: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott misfires with half-cocked shots at Chicago’s ‘tougher’ gun laws
2 killed, U.S. marshal among 10 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
The Latest
Allstate’s headquarters at 2775 Sanders Road in the northern suburbs.
Business
Glenview, Prospect Heights end fight over Allstate property
The two towns agree to a revenue-sharing deal from the corporate campus’s redevelopment into a logistics hub.
By David Roeder
 
Medical assistant Tyla Wilson collects a nasopharyngeal swab sample to test for COVID-19 for 15-year-old Brianna Green at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
But hospitalizations are still about as high as they’ve been since February, with more than 1,200 beds occupied as of Thursday night.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, seen here in April, said that for the first time ever, Illinois has completely eliminated a backlog of sexual assault kits that were required to be processed within six months of the assault.
Metro/State
Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
The governor pointed to the greater use of technology and beefing up staffing levels.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Brennen Davis was the MVP of the All-Star Futures Game last year, when he hit two home runs.
Cubs
Cubs prospect Brennen Davis out for season after back surgery
After a standout 2021 season in which he was named MVP of the All-Star Futures Game, Davis was rated the top prospect in the Cubs’ farm system. He was hitting .195 in Class AAA Iowa this season when sidelined by the back injury.
By Mark Potash
 
John Lanzendorf, a hairstylist and avid collector of dinosaur art and sculpture, stands next to a bronze model of a Lambeosaurus being attacked by two Dromaeosaurs at his Gold Coast condo in 2000. The bronze was sculpted by artist Mike Trcic, who worked on the T. rex in “Jurassic Park.” That year, some pieces of Mr. Lanzendorf’s Tyrannosaurus art were lent to the Field Museum for display during the debut of Sue the T. rex.
Obituaries
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
He tended to the tresses of the likes of Leslie Caron, Claudia Cardinale, Catherine Deneuve, Deborah Kerr and Marcello Mastroianni and at one point owned what’s believed to have been the world’s largest private collection of dinosaur art.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 