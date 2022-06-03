Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison

A shooting investigation shut down all outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side for about thirty minutes Friday evening during the start of rush hour.
The shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police.
There were no injuries reported.
About 4 p.m., all northbound traffic was diverted off onto Kimball Avenue for the investigation, police said.
All lanes re-opened by 4:30 p.m., according to police, and traffic was getting through the area with delays.
Officials have not released any additional information.
