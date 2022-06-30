Three people wounded when gunman opens fire outside South Side home, shooting at least 45 rounds

Three people were wounded when a gunman began shooting outside a home in Princeton Park on the South Side early Thursday, firing off at least 45 rounds.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old man was hit in the chest as he was leaving out a back door of the home and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man and a woman, 46 and 45, were inside the home and were grazed by bullets. They refused medical attention on the scene.

No one was in custody.

