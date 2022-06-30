Three people wounded when gunman opens fire outside South Side home, shooting at least 45 rounds
The attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
Three people were wounded when a gunman began shooting outside a home in Princeton Park on the South Side early Thursday, firing off at least 45 rounds.
The attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
A 22-year-old man was hit in the chest as he was leaving out a back door of the home and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
A man and a woman, 46 and 45, were inside the home and were grazed by bullets. They refused medical attention on the scene.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The FDA will have to decide the exact recipe. But expect a combination shot that adds protection against omicron or some of its newer relatives to the original vaccine.
Aman, 28, was walking to his car in the 300 block of North Avers Street when a gunman approached and demanded his belongings, according to police.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Street, police said.
While his wife is living in a shelter with their children, he keeps calling to propose a reconciliation and threaten to stop paying support.
Abortion remains legal in Illinois. But, in other states, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has set off a frenzy of legal activity.