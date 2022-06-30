The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Three people wounded when gunman opens fire outside South Side home, shooting at least 45 rounds

The attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Three people were wounded when a gunman began shooting outside a home in Princeton Park on the South Side early Thursday, firing off at least 45 rounds.

A 22-year-old man was hit in the chest as he was leaving out a back door of the home and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man and a woman, 46 and 45, were inside the home and were grazed by bullets. They refused medical attention on the scene.

No one was in custody.

