6-year-old boy suffers broken ankle after being pushed out a third-floor window in Lawndale
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Street, police said.
A 6-year-old boy was injured when he was pushed out of a third-floor window by a relative in Lawndale Wednesday night.
The boy suffered a broken ankle and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
No one was in custody.
